Apple Earnings Power Tech Stocks - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after strong earnings from Apple. The computer and gadget giant posted robust sales and earnings growth, with higher shipments of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers than a year earlier. Wall Street analysts were particularly impressed by strength in services revenue and Shares of social networking company Snap hit a new low after rival Facebook touted the success of its Stories feature, designed to compete with a similar feature on Snapchat.
August 02, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)