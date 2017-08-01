What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 1, 2017).

Scaramucci was ousted as White House communications director, just 10 days after his appointment to the job, at the urging of new Chief of Staff Kelly.

Trump warned that he could end federal payments to insurers as a way to press lawmakers to revive efforts to repeal the ACA.

The Pentagon and State Department are proposing that the U.S. supply Ukraine with weapons as it fights Russia-backed rebels.

Pence warned against Russian aggression in a speech in Estonia, in one of the administration's toughest attacks yet on Moscow.

The U.S. hit Venezuela's leader with sanctions, saying his government held an illegitimate vote to advance an authoritarian regime.

China's U.N. envoy lashed out at the U.S. over North Korea, saying Washington is ratcheting up tensions with Pyongyang.

Los Angeles officials and the IOC reached a deal to hold the Olympics in Southern California in 2028.

Free movement of people between the U.K. and EU will end when the U.K. leaves the bloc in 2019, May's spokesman said.

The EU should consider large fines on European governments that fail to adopt its economic proposals, the ECB said.

Died: Sam Shepard, 73, Pulitzer-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor.

