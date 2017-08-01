Utilities Rise After Inflation Data - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as weak inflation data was seen as staying the hand of the Federal Reserve. Odds of the central bank raising rates according to plan later this year are shrinking. An acquifer in the Coachella Valley near Los Angeles is being partially claimed by a small Native American tribe that owns golf courses and casinos in the area. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians say the drinking water is partly theirs and wants a stake in how it is used by public utilities, The Wall Street Journal reported.
