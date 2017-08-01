Shell Won't Reopen Fire-Hit Refinery Before Latter Half of Aug.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) won't reopen Europe's largest crude-oil refinery before the last two weeks of August, the oil major said Tuesday.

The Pernis refinery in the Netherlands was shut after a fire in the power supply system caused an outage on Saturday. Shell hasn't disclosed the cause of the fire.

"We expect to restart our operations at the earliest in the second half of August," Thijs van Velzen, a Shell spokesman, said.

The company said the blaze resulted in no injuries. The can produce 404,000 barrels a day of a variety of fuels and employs around 1,900 workers and about half as many outside contractors.

Previously, Shell said the incident caused flaring, or visible flames, and that the facility was shut down "in a safe and prompt manner."

August 01, 2017 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)