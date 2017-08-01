BP Turns a Corner, but 2010 Oil Spill Keeps Biting

British oil giant BP reported modest profit for this year's second quarter, as its performance continued to be held back by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that has cost it more than $60 billion.

VW Contends With New Legal Woes

Volkswagen faces fresh legal pressure over its emissions-cheating scandal after European Union authorities for the first time recommended fraud charges against two company officials.

Sony Profit Surges, Boosted by Strong Sales

Strong sales of image sensors for cameras in iPhones and other smartphones helped Sony post sharply higher profits in the three months through June.

Goldman Sachs Finds Itself in Unusual Spot: Last Place in Trading

Goldman Sachs's 40% decline in fixed-income activity has rattled executives, sparking a charm offensive designed to showcase a more customer-friendly Goldman.

Blackstone Energy to Buy Stake in Troubled Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners said Blackstone Energy Partners will acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands earlier this year.

HBO Says Some Programming Stolen in Cyberattack

HBO, home of "Game of Thrones," is the latest entertainment company to be hacked and have its content leaked online. Chief Executive Richard Plepler confirmed that proprietary information including some of its shows was recently stolen.

After Defeat in Europe, GM Is Picking Its Battles

GM said it has completed the sale of its Opel unit to France's Peugeot, marking the end of 88 years as a mainline car maker in Europe and nearly two decades of heavy losses despite near-constant restructuring.

Auto Lender's Risks Larger Than They Appear

Subprime lender Credit Acceptance Corp. doesn't offer many details on how its loans are performing.

GM Hires Jeep Hackers as Detroit Battles Silicon Valley for Tech Talent

Chris Valasek and Charlie Miller made names for themselves a couple of years ago when they remotely hacked into a Jeep. Now they are going to work for General Motors.

Alphabet Sees Power in Molten Salt, a New Moonshot

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is pitching an idea to store power from renewable energy in tanks of molten salt and cold liquid, an example of the tech giant trying to marry its far-reaching ambitions with business demand.

August 01, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)