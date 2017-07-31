Cable Tie-Up Unites Parents of HGTV and Animal Planet

Discovery Communications has agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive for $11.9 billion, a bet that a bigger footprint in lifestyle programming-like the kind seen on TLC, HGTV and Food Network-will help it weather the upheaval in cable television.

Boeing Creates New Avionics and Electronics Unit

Boeing is creating a new unit to develop and build aircraft avionic systems, expanding its strategy of insourcing key technology to cut costs.

HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

HBO Says Programming Stolen in Cyberattack

HBO, home of "Game of Thrones," is the latest entertainment company to be hacked and have its content leaked online. Chief Executive Richard Plepler confirmed that proprietary information including some of its shows was recently stolen.

SCANA Halts South Carolina Nuclear Power Project

The majority owner of a nearly half-built nuclear power plant in South Carolina said Monday that it was pulling the plug on the project after spending billions and seeing reactor builder Westinghouse Electric Co. go bankrupt.

India's Snapdeal Ends Talks to Join Flipkart in Battle With Amazon

Japan's SoftBank has been pressing for a merger of homegrown Indian e-commerce rivals Snapdeal.com, in which it owns a stake, and Flipkart-the better to take on Amazon. But Snapdeal is calling off the talks.

Lyft Adds Former Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett to Board

Ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc. is adding its first independent board member, Valerie Jarrett, a former top adviser of President Barack Obama.

LabCorp to Buy Chiltern for $1.2 Billion

Laboratory Corp. of America struck a deal to buy Chiltern International for $1.2 billion in a move to grow its stake in the drug development and contract-research industry.

FireEye Shares Fall After Hackers Target Cybersecurity Analyst

Mandiant, which is owned by FireEye Inc., confirmed that it's investigating the potential hack of an employee's social media accounts and personal laptop. FireEye shares fell 3.1%, on track for their largest one-day decline since June 9.

Insurers Agree to Offer Health Plans in 19 Ohio Counties

Health insurers have agreed to offer Affordable Care Act exchange plans next year in 19 Ohio counties that had been at risk of lacking coverage, leaving one county in the state still potentially without an exchange offering.

