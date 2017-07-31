Health Care Flat After Merger, Sanofi Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat amid merger activity.

Laboratory Corp. of America agreed to buy Chiltern International for $1.2 billion in a move to grow its stake in the drug development and contract-research niche.

French drug maker Sanofi was more or less flat after it reported quarterly profit in line with analyst expectations and boosted its earnings projection for 2017.

