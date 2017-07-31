Health Care Flat After Merger, Sanofi Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat amid merger activity.
Laboratory Corp. of America agreed to buy Chiltern International for $1.2 billion in a move to grow its stake in the drug development and contract-research niche.
French drug maker Sanofi was more or less flat after it reported quarterly profit in line with analyst expectations and boosted its earnings projection for 2017.
July 31, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)