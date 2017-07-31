Copper Gains on Chinese Manufacturing Gauge

Copper prices continued to push higher Monday, reaching fresh two-year highs after an official gauge of manufacturing activity in China came in below expectations but remained in expansionary territory.

The price of copper rose 0.87% to $6,400.50 a ton in midmorning trade in London.

Gold prices, meanwhile, slipped 0.20% to $1,266.68 a troy ounce, as the U.S. dollar edged up after recent pressure.

Copper's Monday gains brought the metal's on-the-week advance to more than 6%, with the Chinese purchasing-managers' index adding to the multiple factors which led to last week's sharp price increase.

Increased Chinese growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund last Monday were later complemented by Chinese government remarks about the possible curtailment of scrap copper imports to give the metal its best weekly performance in five months.

"Those gains are continuing across the board in metals this morning, thanks to those solid Chinese PMI figures and it falls into the same story as the IMF's adjusted Chinese [growth] forecasts last Monday," said Bjarne Schieldrop, SEB Markets's chief commodities analyst.

While China's manufacturing PMI metric at 51.4 was slightly lower than the consensus estimate of 51.6 according to FXStreet.com, that still "showed that factory activity in the country continued to expand," said ING in a morning note.

Still, market participants were handed a note of caution when Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that last week's copper gains were driven by speculative activity rather than any grand fundamental shift in supply, Commerzbank said in a note.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, gained 0.08% to 86.17 on Monday but remained 1.75% down on-the-month.

As long as the dollar continues to track lower and non-U.S. growth continues to revive, traders can expect to see increases in base metals prices, SEB Markets's Mr. Schieldrop said.

Investors were watching for further, unofficial Chinese PMI data, due Tuesday morning. After that, they will likely look to the release of nonfarm jobs numbers out of the U.S., slated for Friday.

Among precious metals, palladium rose 0.88% to $887.75 a troy ounce, platinum rose 0.36% to $937.40 a troy ounce, and silver rose 0.12% to $16.73 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc fell 0.75% to $2,806.50 a metric ton, aluminum fell 0.42% to $1,919.50 a metric ton, tin gained 0.60% to $20,825 a metric ton, nickel rose 0.05% to $10,275 a metric ton, and lead fell 0.43% to $2,338 a metric ton.

