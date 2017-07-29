What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 29, 2017).

Sprint has proposed a merger with Charter that would create a media and communications giant, upending sectors that are already changing dramatically.

Health officials said they want tobacco firms to make all cigarettes with such low levels of nicotine that they are no longer addictive.

The U.S. entered its ninth year of economic expansion, with second-quarter GDP rising at a 2.6% rate.

J.P. Morgan executives are raising concerns that Sapphire Reserve won't make money, due in part to the card's generous rewards.

Exxon and Chevron reported robust earnings, continuing a trend of strong gains by the world's big oil firms.

The White House is preparing to nominate Columbia professor Robert Jackson to a Democratic SEC slot.

Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlantic magazine.

The Dow posted a gain for the week, while a fall in technology shares contributed to declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

