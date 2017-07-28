Utilities Slip as Investors Make Bets on Cyclicals -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities slipped as investors sought out cyclical stocks.

With the health-care push all but over, the Republican-controlled Congress is likely to pivot to tax policy, a move that could boost the fortunes of industrial and raw-materials stocks.

J.P. Morgan said it plans to be fully reliant on renewable energy by 2020 globally, and will make $200 billion in clean-energy financing commitments by 2025.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

July 28, 2017 18:14 ET (22:14 GMT)