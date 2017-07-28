UniCredit Agrees Sale of Stakes in Two Funds Managed by F2i to Ardian

Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) on Friday said it has reached an agreement to sell its stakes in two infrastructure funds managed by F2i SGR SpA to private equity firm Ardian.

The bank, which is Italy's largest by assets, said it will pocket a profit of around 90 million euros ($94 million) when the transaction closes this fall and after F2i SGR has given its green light to the sale.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)