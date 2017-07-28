Industrials Rise After 2Q GDP Report - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up after the first reading of second-quarter economic growth was relatively strong. Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the April to June period, the Commerce Department said. While short of some economist targets, the rate was a significant acceleration from the 1.2% reported for the first quarter of the year. Economists are debating whether the structural changes in the U.S. economy -- including the super-annuated work force -- will make a return to the 3% historical average run rate impossible in the short term.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 28, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)