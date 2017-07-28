Financials Flat After Mixed European Bank Results -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies were little changed after mixed quarterly results from some European banks.

Credit Suisse Group rose after the Swiss bank's shift to managing money for rich clients and away from investment banking appeared to pay off. Shares of rival UBS, which made a similar shift some years ago, fell, despite reporting a marked increase in quarterly earnings. Both UBS and Credit Suisse and their Swiss peer, Julius Baer, saw an increase in clients' assets under management.

British banking giant Barclays said a write-down on its African operations dragged it into the red during the quarter, but investment-banking results were better than analysts had predicted.

July 28, 2017 18:14 ET (22:14 GMT)