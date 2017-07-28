On Our Radar

ADRs End Mostly Higher

Features Dow Jones Newswires

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.18% to 145.89. The European index fell 0.09% to 137.16, the Latin American index rose 0.73% to 234.61 and the Asian index increased 0.58% to 168.09. The emerging-markets index rose 0.91% to 308.37.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was among companies whose ADRs traded most actively. The Chinese internet-search leader posted first-quarter profit Thursday that surged 83% from last year due to progress in its mobile app and newsfeed advertising. The Beijing-based company had reported a 67% drop in profit last year due to a scandal with the Chinese government in which it was ordered to revamp its advertising practices. ADRs of Baidu rose 9.5% to $220.

Mexico on Friday said exports rose 11.5% in June to $35.61 billion, while imports grew 9.5% to $35.55 billion. The $62 million surplus brought the trade balance for the first half of the year to a deficit of $2.91 billion. ADRs in multinational beverage and retail company Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) rose 0.35% to $101.36.

Oil prices edged up each day the past week, posting the most significant weekly gain since December, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a deal aiming to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day. ADRs of British oil and gas company BP PLC (BP) experienced heavy trading volume and rose 0.49% to $35.16.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

July 28, 2017 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT)