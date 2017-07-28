ADRs End Mostly Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.18% to 145.89. The European index fell 0.09% to 137.16, the Latin American index rose 0.73% to 234.61 and the Asian index increased 0.58% to 168.09. The emerging-markets index rose 0.91% to 308.37.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was among companies whose ADRs traded most actively. The Chinese internet-search leader posted first-quarter profit Thursday that surged 83% from last year due to progress in its mobile app and newsfeed advertising. The Beijing-based company had reported a 67% drop in profit last year due to a scandal with the Chinese government in which it was ordered to revamp its advertising practices. ADRs of Baidu rose 9.5% to $220.

Mexico on Friday said exports rose 11.5% in June to $35.61 billion, while imports grew 9.5% to $35.55 billion. The $62 million surplus brought the trade balance for the first half of the year to a deficit of $2.91 billion. ADRs in multinational beverage and retail company Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) rose 0.35% to $101.36.

Oil prices edged up each day the past week, posting the most significant weekly gain since December, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a deal aiming to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day. ADRs of British oil and gas company BP PLC (BP) experienced heavy trading volume and rose 0.49% to $35.16.

July 28, 2017 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT)