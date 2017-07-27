WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 27

TENSIONS ESCALATE BETWEEN GERMANY AND TURKEY

After a year of slights, barbs and misunderstandings, Germany and Turkey are girding for a showdown that could rattle the European Union, alter the fight on terrorism and escalate the refugee crisis.

NORTH KOREA'S NEW HACKING TARGET: BANK ACCOUNTS

Pyongyang's cyberarmy has splintered into multiple groups and is unleashing orchestrated attacks increasingly focused on funneling stolen funds to the secretive nation, according to a government-backed South Korean report.

JAPANESE OPPOSITION LEADER RESIGNS

The head of Japan's main opposition party resigned abruptly for failing to boost its election prospects despite the scandals afflicting the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

QATAR, PREPARED FOR SAUDI-LED EMBARGO, WEATHERS STANDOFF

The tiny emirate of Qatar is withstanding a far-reaching embargo by Saudi-led Arab nations because it has drawn the right lessons from its previous neighborhood squabble.

ISRAEL REMOVES REMAINING SECURITY MEASURES AT JERUSALEM HOLY SITE

Israel removed the remaining security measures at the entrance to one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, acceding to Palestinian demands in a move that appeared aimed at ending a standoff that has piled pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

FRANCE NATIONALIZES SHIPYARD TO STOP ITALIAN-COMPANY TAKEOVER

Emmanuel Macron's government said it would temporarily nationalize the STX France shipyard to stop Italian company Fincantieri taking majority control.

U.S. PUTS MORE VENEZUELAN OFFICIALS UNDER SANCTIONS

The U.S. government leveled sanctions at 13 high-ranking Venezuelan officials days before a scheduled vote for a constitutional assembly that many believe would deal a death blow to Venezuela's democracy.

IRAN TEST-LAUNCHES ROCKET DESIGNED TO CARRY SATELLITES

Iran successfully test-launched a rocket designed to carry satellites into space, a move that could further inflame tensions with the U.S. as Congress passes new sanctions.

