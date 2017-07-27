Treasury to Sell $72 Billion of Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction $72 billion in securities next week. Details (all with minimum denominations of $100):

Monday: $39 billion in 13-week bills, a reopening of an issue first sold on May 4, 2017, maturing Nov. 2, 2017. Cusip number: 912796MA4.

Also, $33 billion in 26-week bills, a reopening of an issue first sold on Feb. 2, 2017, maturing Feb. 1, 2018. Cusip: 912796LJ6.

Noncompetitive tenders for both issues must be received by 11 a.m. EDT Monday and competitive tenders, by 11:30 a.m.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 15:49 ET (19:49 GMT)