Tech Stocks Weigh on Markets

Technology stocks slid abruptly, pulling the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 away from record territory. The declines began around midday and accelerated, sending technology stocks sharply lower before they pared losses through the end of the session.

U.S. Targets Bitcoin Exchange, Alleging It Facilitated Crime

U.S. law-enforcement authorities took aim at one of the world's largest digital-currency exchanges this week in an anti-money-laundering operation that spanned two continents.

Scandal-Hit Libor to Be Phased Out

In five years' time Libor should be no more. A top U.K. regulator said it will phase out the London interbank offered rate, a scandal-plagued benchmark that is used to set the price of trillions of dollars of loans across the world.

Mnuchin: Volcker Rule, 'Too Big to Fail' Set for Changes

The Trump administration is working with bank regulators to roll back postcrisis rules, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, namely the Volcker rule and the system of determining which financial firms are considered "too big to fail."

The Bull Market's Growth Problem

Under the hood of the stock market rally, signs the 8-year bull market may be nearing its end.

Oil Prices Rise on Building Momentum

Oil prices rose to fresh two-month highs Thursday on building momentum from recent inventory declines.

Commerce Secretary Says Trump's Steel Protection Plan Has Stalled

President Donald Trump's pledge to provide big import protection to U.S. steelmakers has gotten bogged down in "complexity," with no clear deadline for completion, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Congress.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though broader trends remain consistent with steady job gains.

U.S. Homeownership Rate Jumps From 50-Year Low

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed to 63.7% in the second quarter, a signal that the sharp downward spiral that began after the housing crash is finally reversing.

Argentina Peso Falls, Reflecting Concerns About Potential Cristina Kirchner Comeback

Argentina's peso slid to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since it was decoupled from the greenback in 2002, reflecting rising concern about a possible political comeback by former president Cristina Kirchner.

July 27, 2017