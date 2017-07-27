U.S. Stocks Set for New Highs

Gains in consumer-discretionary and technology shares pushed U.S. stocks further into record territory. The S&P 500 added 0.2%.

The Bull Market's Growth Problem

Under the hood of the stock market rally, signs the 8-year bull market may be nearing its end.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though broader trends remain consistent with steady job gains.

Oil Price's Advance Slows Amid Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil prices set new highs going back nearly two months, but a strong rally has stalled with analysts and brokers warning there may not be enough big buyers to keep up momentum from recent inventory declines.

Party Time! Weak Dollar Unleashes Record Stock Run

A pickup in global growth and a weakening dollar are boosting profits at many U.S. exporters, helping support the yearslong rally in the stock market and tipping major indexes to new records.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rise on Jetliner Demand

U.S. sales of big-ticket manufactured goods rose at the quickest pace in nearly three years in June, driven by surging demand for civilian aircraft.

CFTC Nominees Vow to Finish Derivatives Rule, Disagree on Details

The three nominees for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission promised to complete a long-delayed rule on position limits in derivative markets, though the two Republicans and one Democrat made clear they disagreed on the specifics.

David Ramsden Named Bank of England's Deputy Governor

The U.K. government named David Ramsden as deputy governor of the Bank of England, filling a vacancy on the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee that was created after the previous incumbent failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Edges Lower in July

Manufacturing activity across the Plains states edged lower in July but continued to show growth, while expectations for future activity remained positive, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in June

Economic activity across the U.S. grew in June but at a slower rate than the Federal Reserve's target.

July 27, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)