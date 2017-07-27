U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rise on Jetliner Demand

U.S. sales of big-ticket manufactured goods rose at the quickest pace in nearly three years in June, driven by surging demand for civilian aircraft.

U.S. Stocks Set for New Record Highs

Gains in consumer-discretionary and technology shares pushed U.S. stocks further into record territory. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

David Ramsden Named Bank of England's Deputy Governor

The U.K. government named David Ramsden as deputy governor of the Bank of England, filling a vacancy on the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee that was created after the previous incumbent failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

Party Time! Weak Dollar Unleashes Record Stock Run

A pickup in global growth and a weakening dollar are boosting profits at many U.S. exporters, helping support the yearslong rally in the stock market and tipping major indexes to new records.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though broader trends remain consistent with steady job gains.

Oil Price's Advance Slows Amid Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil prices set new highs going back nearly two months, but a strong rally has stalled with analysts and brokers warning there may not be enough big buyers to keep up momentum from recent inventory declines.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in June

Economic activity across the U.S. grew in June but at a slower rate than the Federal Reserve's target.

ECB Should Signal on Easing of Stimulus, Says Austrian Central Bank Chief

The European Central Bank should give a clear signal soon that it plans to wind down its giant bond-buying program as the region's economy recovers, Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

Turkey Keeps Rates on Hold as It Tackles High Inflation

Turkey's central bank held its main interest rates steady, in line with expectations, and decided to maintain its tight monetary policy stance until the inflation outlook improves.

Mexico Registered $62 Million Trade Surplus in June

Mexico posted a small trade surplus in June as strength in exports of manufactured goods offset increased imports of petroleum products.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)