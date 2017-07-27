Merger Talks Between BMC and CA End

BMC Software Inc.'s talks to combine with CA Inc. and take the software company private have ended.

Continue Reading Below

BMC, which is owned by private-equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital, is no longer exploring a deal with CA and the talks aren't likely to heat up again soon, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal the companies were discussing would have been structured as a leveraged buyout and counted as one of the largest such deals in years, given CA's market value of $14.6 billion Thursday morning.

Write to Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)