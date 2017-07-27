Industrials Retreat Despite Strong Durable Goods Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell amid mixed economic data.

Durable goods orders grew 6.5% in June for the largest increase in nearly three years, according to the Commerce Department.

New weekly jobless claims rose 10,000 in the past week to 244,000.

The Senate Appropriations Committee adopted a nearly $17 billion Federal Aviation Authority spending package for 2018, but omitted White House proposals to shift air-traffic control functions to a nonprofit corporation.

