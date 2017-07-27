Correction to British American Tobacco Article and Headlines

BAT plans to make a "substantial equivalence" claim with the Food and Drug Administration using Reynolds' product Eclipse. An earlier version of the article incorrectly said in the second graph that it was using another Reynold's product, Revo, in the claim. British American Tobacco PLC doesn't sell its Glo cigarette-alternative device in Italy. In the sixth graph, Chief Executive Nicandro Durante incorrectly said it does. "BAT Will Submit FDA Application Next Year to Sell Glo in US," at 6:43 ET.

The error also appeared in two headlines at 6:07 and 6:08 ET.

July 27, 2017 13:18 ET (17:18 GMT)