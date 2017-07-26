Tech Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Earnings Reports - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up ahead of some key earnings reports.

Continue Reading Below

One brokerage said tech will likely continue to see outsized growth. "Our view remains that the late-cycle equity bull market will continue to be led by disruptive technology," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a research note.

Shares of Facebook were little changed ahead of the social network's quarterly report, which came after the closing bell. Facebook reported a 71% jump in second-quarter profit.

Amazon.com, which also reports earnings this week, aims to fill 50,000 new positions in the U.S. by hosting a giant job fair next week, as it aims to make good on a promise to hire 130,000 full- and part-time employees by mid 2018.

Electronic Arts rose after analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch boosted their rating on the computer-game maker.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 17:35 ET (21:35 GMT)