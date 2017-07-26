Earnings, Commodity Gains Lift U.S. Stocks to Fresh Highs

U.S. stock indexes touched fresh intraday records, boosted by the latest batch of corporate earnings and higher commodities prices.

U.S. New-Home Sales Inched Up in June

U.S. new-home sales rose slightly in June, suggesting continued buyer demand despite a tight supply of homes on the market.

Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

U.K. Economy Posts Lackluster Growth

U.K. economic growth remained subdued in the second quarter, as a modest revival in consumer spending offset shrinking industrial production, a sign that a hoped-for shift toward export-led growth remains elusive.

Oil Gains After Forecast of Falling Stocks

Oil prices advanced after an industry group predicted that official data later in the day will show that U.S. inventories fell sharply last week.

China Overhaul of State Companies Nears Modernization Milestone

Beijing is close to completing a long-targeted overhaul of operations at its state-owned enterprises, known as SOEs, saying that a modernization of their corporate structures will be finished by year's end.

Health Debate Rolls On After First Option Fails

Senate Republicans overcame a range of internal fissures in voting to begin debate on their health-care overhaul, but the party suffered a setback hours later when a proposal replacing major portions of the Affordable Care Act failed to attract enough votes to pass.

Trump Eyes Tax-Code Overhaul, With Emphasis on Middle-Class Break

President Donald Trump is signaling his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more.

Euro Hits Highest Level Against Swiss Franc Since Currency Cap Ended

The euro hit its highest level versus the Swiss franc since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its currency ceiling in early 2015, providing a reprieve for the SNB, which has spent vast sums on capping the currency's strength.

Bank of Japan's Latest Weak-Inflation Explanation: Labor Saving

Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso became the latest Bank of Japan official to flag improved productivity as an explanation for sluggish price growth-a view that has yet to gain much traction outside the central bank.

