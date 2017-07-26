Oil Gains After Forecast of Falling Stocks

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices advanced after an industry group predicted that official data later in the day will show that U.S. inventories fell sharply last week.

Investors to Big Oil: Restrain Yourselves

Three years into an oil-price slump, investors want the world's biggest oil companies to do something they have historically struggled with: Maintain some financial discipline.

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The internal combustion engine was dealt another blow when the U.K. pledged to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2040, following a similar move three weeks ago by France.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Former VW Executive to Plead Guilty in Emissions-Cheating Case

Former Volkswagen compliance executive Oliver Schmidt agreed to plead guilty in the U.S. to criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions deception.

U.S. Shale Threatens Chemical Element of Aramco's IPO

An expected surge in U.S. petrochemicals output challenges one of the main pillars of the energy giant's plans to list.

SunEdison Wins Final Approval for Bankruptcy Exit

SunEdison Inc. won final court approval Tuesday of a bankruptcy-exit plan that wipes out billions of dollars in investments and renders the one-time renewable energy darling a shadow of its former self.

Petronas Ends Canadian LNG Project

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said it was ending its multibillion-dollar plan to build a natural-gas export terminal on Canada's west coast, saying prolonged low natural-gas prices doomed the project.

California Governor Signs Cap-and-Trade Legislation

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a cap-and-trade program he hailed as central to achieving the state's ambitious agenda on climate change.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 2.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

EPA Moves to Expedite Superfund Cleanup Projects

President Donald Trump's administration is moving ahead with a plan to accelerate the rehabilitation of Superfund sites, polluted locations designated by the government for long-term cleanup projects.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)