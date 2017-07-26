Facebook Profit Jumps 71%

Facebook's profit rose a better-than-expected 71% in the second quarter, as the social-media giant benefited from expanding its use of ads.

Foxconn to Build $10 Billion Factory in U.S.

The company, which makes iPhones and other gadgets for Apple, plans to build a plant in Wisconsin that a White House official said will initially bring 3,000 jobs to the state.

Paypal Profit Rises as User Growth and Volume Hit Milestones

PayPal Holdings Inc. said that new milestones reached in user growth and payment volume helped boost its second-quarter profit by 27%.

Boeing Curbs Costs, Boosting Profits and Shares

Boeing raised its full-year profit guidance and continues to clamp down on the cost of building jetliners, boosting profits at the world's largest aerospace company. Its shares jumped more than 9%.

Whole Foods Sales Fall Again

Whole Foods Market Inc. said Wednesday that comparable sales fell again in the latest quarter, extending a streak going back two years as the natural grocer faced up to tougher competition.

Restraining Orders Issued in Wells Fargo Client-Data Release

Two courts blocked a former Wells Fargo & Co. broker and his attorneys from sharing or reviewing data accidentally shared with them on tens of thousands of the bank's wealth-advisory clients.

Whitman Steps Down From HP Board

HP said Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's chief executive, was stepping down from its board of directors, effective immediately.

State Street CEO: 'All Engines Were Firing' During Second Quarter

State Street Corp.'s second-quarter profits beat Wall Street's estimates as rising interest rates and a market rally lifted revenue.

Ford's Stock Takes Hit as It Signals Lower Pretax Profit

Ford's net income rose slightly in the second quarter due to a better-than-expected tax rate and healthy financing arm profits but Wall Street reacted negatively to revised full-year guidance that indicated it expects pretax profit this year to be down from 2016.

Coca-Cola to Replace Coke Zero in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Co. is replacing Coke Zero in the U.S. with another diet-soda brand, an effort to hold on to consumers cutting back on sugary drinks.

July 26, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)