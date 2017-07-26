Boeing Boosts Its Profit Forecast After Strong Quarter

Boeing raised its full-year profit guidance and in a sign of confidence, outlined plans to pay billions of dollars in pension liabilities ahead of schedule.

Ford's Stock Takes Another Hit on Revised Guidance

Ford's net income rose slightly in the second quarter due to a better-than-expected tax rate and healthy financing arm profits but Wall Street reacted negatively to revised full-year guidance.

Coca-Cola Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in CEO James Quincey's first period at the helm as the company continued working to cut costs and raise prices.

China's HNA Deal With Global Eagle Falls Apart

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group's planned $416 million purchase of a stake in a Los Angeles-based in-flight entertainment company has collapsed, the companies said, as the U.S. tightens scrutiny of Chinese deals.

Anthem Raises Outlook on Growth in Plan Enrollment

Anthem boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its health-care plans provided a lift to its second-quarter revenue and earnings

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The internal combustion engine was dealt another blow when the U.K. pledged to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2040, following a similar move three weeks ago by France.

Markel to Buy State National for $919 Million

Markel has reached to a deal to buy State National for $919 million in cash, the property- and casualty-insurance companies said Wednesday.

Glaxo Slashes R&D Projects to Focus on Top Prospects

GlaxoSmithKline axed more than 30 drug-research projects to focus on four key disease areas, in a push by new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley to sharpen the company's research-and-development operations.

Brazil's JBS in Deal with Banks to Renegotiate Debt

Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA reached a deal with banks to renegotiate about 20.5 billion reais ($6.5 billion) in debt as part of a broader effort to address the fallout of a massive bribery scandal.

U.S. Steel Names Kevin Bradley as CFO

United States Steel said Wednesday that it named Kevin Bradley its chief financial officer, continuing a revamping of its leadership team following the appointment of a new chief executive in May.

