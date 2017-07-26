Indonesia Second-Quarter Foreign Direct Investment Rises to $8.3 Billion

JAKARTA, Indonesia--Foreign direct investment in Indonesia rose to $8.3 billion in the second quarter, a sign that the government's efforts to make it easier for investors to do business in the country are working.

Continue Reading Below

The FDI amount, which is the actual investment by foreign investors in the country, was an increase from $7.4 billion last year and $7.3 billion in the first quarter, the Coordinating Investment Board said Wednesday.

The board's deputy chairman Azhar Lubis said foreign investors began building power plants and toll roads in the country in the three months ended June.

Mr. Lubis said Singapore was the top source of FDI during the period with $1.6 billion, followed by Japan with $1.4 billion, China with $1.3 billion, Hong Kong with $600 million and South Korea with $500 million.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 26, 2017 00:09 ET (04:09 GMT)