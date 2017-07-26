Earnings Bolster Utilities -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities advanced amid strong earnings reports.
Shares NextEra Energy rose after the electricity generator posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy is threatening to walk away from its proposed takeover of Oncor Electric Delivery, or at least lower its $9 billion offer price, if the deal's timetable is drawn out to make room for a rival proposal from activist investor Elliott Management.
July 26, 2017 17:35 ET (21:35 GMT)