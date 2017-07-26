Anthem Raises Outlook on Growth in Plan Enrollment

Anthem Inc. boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its health-care plans provided a lift to its second-quarter revenue and earnings.

The Indianapolis-based insurance company said enrollment grew 1.6% from last year. The company now expects net sales of $88.5 billion to $89.5 billion this year, an increase from the previous guidance of $88 billion to $89 billion.

Shares in Anthem, up 33% so far this year, were unchanged in premarket trading.

Anthem has endorsed Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which the company says has led to price volatility in insurance exchanges. Anthem has announced plans to leave ACA exchanges in Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and most of Nevada, citing concerns about price increases and the health law's uncertain fate.

Over all for the second quarter, Anthem reported a profit of $855.3 million, or $3.16 a share, compared with $780.6 million, or $2.91 a share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $3.37 per share, compared with $3.33 a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected $3.23 in earnings per share.

Premium rate increases and growing enrollment also drove operating revenues up 4.3% from last year to $22.2 billion.

Earlier this month, Anthem filed a civil lawsuit against Insys Therapeutics Inc. Anthem alleges that the pharmaceutical company bribed doctors and lied to Anthem about patients' diagnoses to get reimbursements for Insys's fentanyl painkiller, Subsys. Anthem alleges it paid more than $19 million in prescription costs that shouldn't have been covered.

Also during the quarter, Anthem settled its own legal challenge proposing to pay $115 million after a 2015 data breach exposed the personal details -- including birth dates and social security numbers -- of more than 78 million people. The proposed settlement still requires court approval.

