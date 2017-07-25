U.S. Stocks Climb, Driven by Strong Earnings Reports

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed, bolstered by a flurry of upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip index added 0.5%.

Senate Votes to Begin Debate on Health-Care Bill

Senate Republicans backed a motion that allows lawmakers to launch into debate over a health-overhaul bill, a victory for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and for President Donald Trump.

Cohn and Yellen Are Among Trump's Contenders to Lead Fed

President Donald Trump is considering renominating Janet Yellen as Fed chairwoman but also views his economic adviser Gary Cohn as a top candidate, he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday.

VIX on Pace to Shatter 24-Year-Old Record

A key measure of market volatility is on pace to set a new all-time low for the first time since 1993.

Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

Greece Gets Solid Demand for First Bond Issuance in Three Years

Greece got solid demand Tuesday for its first bond issuance in three years, in what the government sees as the first of several moves that will enable the debt-ridden country to wean itself from new bailouts.

Weaker Dollar May Boost Corporate Results, and Stocks Could Follow

The U.S. dollar's unexpected fall this year is poised to boost the earnings of some of the biggest companies, adding another support for a stock market rally that some say is starting to look stretched.

Home-Price Growth Flattened in May

Home-price growth flattened across the U.S. in May, a sign that the rapid upward trajectory in the cost of buying a home may finally be coming to an end.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in July

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply in July, as Americans expressed increased faith in current and future economic conditions.

IMF Warns Eurozone Against Complacency, Sees Serious Threats

The immediate outlook for economic growth in the eurozone is "favorable, " but that shouldn't distract attention from deep-seated problems that continue to threaten the currency area's cohesion, the International Monetary Fund warned.

