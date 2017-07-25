Australian Inflation Muted in 2Q

Australian inflation was more muted than expected in the second quarter, reflecting weak wages, lower fuel costs and a surprise drop in fruit prices.

Measures of core inflation remained well below the central bank's desired 2% to 3% band, which is likely to keep interest rates on hold for some time yet.

Consumer prices rose by 0.2% versus the first quarter and were up 1.9% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.4% in the quarter and by 2.2% from a year earlier.

Core inflation rose by 0.5% in the quarter, in line with the expectations of economists. It was 1.8% higher than a year ago.

The data are broadly consistent with the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecast for inflation, and so won't prompt any big shift in the outlook for interest rates.

The RBA is likely to remain concerned about weak wages growth. If there was some increase in wage pressures then the RBA could become concerned over time that the expected return of inflation to the target band might not occur.

For now, the RBA remains neutral on the outlook for policy, with the official interest rate stuck at a record-low 1.5% since August last year.

July 25, 2017 21:48 ET (01:48 GMT)