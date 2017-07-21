Eurozone Inflation Seen Undershooting ECB's Target

Continue Reading Below

Inflation in the eurozone is forecast to further undershoot the European Central Bank's 2% target over the next two years, underlining one of the difficulties the central bank will face as it ponders withdrawing its aggressive monetary policy.

Global Shares Fall, Bond Yields Decline as Euro Strengthens

Global equities edged lower as investors continued to digest the latest round of messaging from central banks. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening decline for the S&P 500.

Oil Gains Amid Signs of Shrinking Stocks

Oil prices advanced as stronger signs of a shrinking global glut and increased demand continue to emerge.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Canada Inflation Slows on Weaker Energy Prices

Canada's all-items consumer-price index in June increased 1% from a year earlier, its slowest pace since the fall of 2015.

Autos Drive Canada Retail Sales Higher in May

Canadian retail sales climbed in May for a third straight month, powered by demand for new and used cars.

Short Sellers Give Up as Stocks Run to New Records

Flummoxed by a rally that this week produced its 27th S&P 500 record of the year, investors are backing off bets that major indexes are headed downward.

WSJ's Daily Shot: This Is the Year of Robotics and A.I.

RBA's Debelle Seeks to Calm Speculation on Interest Rates

Australia's central bank deputy governor on Friday tried to hose down overheating market speculation that the RBA has signaled rate increases to come.

Proposals Coming to Improve Electronic Money Transfers

A Federal Reserve-sponsored task force is preparing to unveil proposals by financial institutions, payments providers, trade groups and others to improve the decades-old U.S. systems for moving money electronically.

Here's What Kept Bank Stocks Down This Week

The five large U.S. banks with a major Wall Street presence beat analysts' earnings expectations over the past week, sometimes by a wide margin. Yet with one exception, the banks' shares all sold off in response to the results.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)