Global Brokerage Business Gets a Boost From China: MarketLine Report

Continue Reading Below

Global insurance brokers are dwarfed by insurers themselves in terms of size, but an analyst report suggests a shift toward service-based economies in emerging markets, especially China, will mean the growth of the brokerage market will remain robust for years to come.

Don't Trust Capital One's Math

Capital One sees default rates declining after a worrying jump, but investors should stay skeptical.

Private-Equity Giants Wade Into Payments-Sector Frenzy

Blackstone and CVC have teamed up on a $3.8 billion bid for U.K. online payments processor Paysafe Group, joining a wave of consolidation in the payments sector.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Rise of AIG's New CEO

Brian Duperreault began his career at AIG, and he now returns as CEO with a plan to grow the struggling insurance giant.

Synchrony Financial Beats Forecasts

Synchrony Financial, the largest store credit card issuer in the U.S., reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, results largely due to consumers taking on more debt.

Proposals Coming to Improve Electronic Money Transfers

A Federal Reserve-sponsored task force is preparing to unveil proposals by financial institutions, payments providers, trade groups and others to improve the decades-old U.S. systems for moving money electronically.

What to Look for in Private Student Loans

'Housing deposits must be paid during the summer and college bills come due at the end of the summer, so now is the right time to bring your college financial plan up to date,' says one college-finance expert.

RBA's Debelle Seeks to Calm Speculation on Interest Rates

Australia's central bank deputy governor on Friday tried to hose down overheating market speculation that the RBA has signaled rate increases to come.

Blackstone Made Bid to Buy Hotel Investor RLJ Lodging Trust

Blackstone Group recently made a roughly $3 billion bid to buy RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire rival hotel investor FelCor Lodging Trust.

Regulators Drop Pursuit of Banker, CEO Pay Restrictions

Several regulators under the Trump administration have dropped pursuit of a long-running plan to restrict bonuses on Wall Street, as part of a wider effort to stop working on unfinished rules put in place after the financial crisis.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)