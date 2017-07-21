The Rise of AIG's New CEO

Continue Reading Below

Brian Duperreault began his career at AIG, and he now returns as CEO with a plan to grow the struggling insurance giant.

RBA's Debelle Seeks to Calm Speculation on Interest Rates

Australia's central bank deputy governor on Friday tried to hose down overheating market speculation that the RBA has signaled rate increases to come.

Blackstone Made Bid to Buy Hotel Investor RLJ Lodging Trust

Blackstone Group recently made a roughly $3 billion bid to buy RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire rival hotel investor FelCor Lodging Trust.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Regulators Drop Pursuit of Banker, CEO Pay Restrictions

Several regulators under the Trump administration have dropped pursuit of a long-running plan to restrict bonuses on Wall Street, as part of a wider effort to stop working on unfinished rules put in place after the financial crisis.

Visa Raises Outlook as Results Beat Views

Visa raised its financial targets for the year as quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by a higher number of transactions.

Capital One Profit, Revenue Rise

Capital One Financial's second-quarter results beat analyst estimates and were helped by a ramp-up in credit-card balances industrywide and the rise in interest rates.

Proposals Coming to Improve Electronic Money Transfers

A Federal Reserve-sponsored task force is preparing to unveil proposals by financial institutions, payments providers, trade groups and others to improve the decades-old U.S. systems for moving money electronically.

Here's What Kept Bank Stocks Down This Week

The five large U.S. banks with a major Wall Street presence beat analysts' earnings expectations over the past week, sometimes by a wide margin. Yet with one exception, the banks' shares all sold off in response to the results.

IMF Falls Short of Transparency Rules as Key Discussions Remain Secret

The International Monetary Fund provides public access to board-meeting minutes only up to 2010, even though its guidelines require that such information should be available for more-recent deliberations.

BNY Mellon Results Renew Focus on Rival Northern Trust's Lackluster Quarter

Bank of New York Mellon posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates, renewing investor attention on a disappointing second quarter for rival Northern Trust and highlighting a key difference between the two trust banks: How each navigated the rise in short-term interest rates in the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)