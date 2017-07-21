FDA Approves Injectable Form Of Glaxo's Benlysta

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) Friday said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a new self-injectable form of Benlysta, a treatment for the immune system disease systemic lupus erythematosus.

Glaxo also said Friday that it has submitted an EU filing for the use of its drug Relvar Ellipta in patients with Asthma.

Shares at 1300 GMT, down 2 pence, or 0.15%, at 1,623 pence valuing the company at GBP79.8 billion.

July 21, 2017 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)