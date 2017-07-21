China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 21 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,052,844 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,700 13,880 13,545 13,695 13,825 -130 42 56
Sep-17 14,010 14,105 13,720 13,920 14,095 -175 691,752 431,116
Oct-17 14,100 14,110 13,810 13,980 14,145 -165 96 186
Nov-17 14,050 14,140 13,130 13,905 14,120 -215 4,032 12,572
Jan-18 16,365 16,500 16,040 16,275 16,485 -210 348,946 181,758
Mar-18 16,600 16,670 16,190 16,395 16,520 -125 20 96
Apr-18 16,620 16,635 16,310 16,465 16,600 -135 8 52
May-18 16,655 16,710 16,260 16,465 16,635 -170 7,932 16,924
Jun-18 16,395 16,485 16,395 16,425 16,620 -195 16 44
Jul-18 - - - 16,320 16,320 0 0 4
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
