China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 21 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,052,844 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 13,700 13,880 13,545 13,695 13,825 -130 42 56

Sep-17 14,010 14,105 13,720 13,920 14,095 -175 691,752 431,116

Oct-17 14,100 14,110 13,810 13,980 14,145 -165 96 186

Nov-17 14,050 14,140 13,130 13,905 14,120 -215 4,032 12,572

Jan-18 16,365 16,500 16,040 16,275 16,485 -210 348,946 181,758

Mar-18 16,600 16,670 16,190 16,395 16,520 -125 20 96

Apr-18 16,620 16,635 16,310 16,465 16,600 -135 8 52

May-18 16,655 16,710 16,260 16,465 16,635 -170 7,932 16,924

Jun-18 16,395 16,485 16,395 16,425 16,620 -195 16 44

Jul-18 - - - 16,320 16,320 0 0 4

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

