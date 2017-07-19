Utilities Gain on Earnings Bets -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities rose on bets the sector would exceed modest expectations for second-quarter earnings.

Of the 10 Standard & Poor's 500 sectors, only the utility sector is anticipated to report a decline in quarterly earnings, according to a review of analyst estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Solar rose after Axiom raised its rating on the maker of solar-power equipment.

