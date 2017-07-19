Stocks Boosted by Strong Corporate Earnings

U.S. stocks inched higher, supported by a bounce in the technology sector, mostly upbeat corporate results and a flurry of merger activity.

Markets to Fed: Please Leave Us Alone

Criticism of exotic Fed tools such as quantitative easing stands to gain in prominence because it is shared by some of the people who may one day run the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Opens Difficult China Trade Talks

The Trump administration launched its first economic talks with China amid signs that new difficulties were emerging in the friendly dialogue the two governments have been holding over the past three months.

U.S. Says Nafta Talks Will Begin Aug. 16 in Washington

The Trump administration said talks with Mexico and Canada on an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement will begin next month, as it also announced a chief negotiator for the proceedings.

Oil Rises on Bigger-Than-Expected Inventory Decline

Oil prices rose Wednesday after a U.S. government report showed sharp drawdowns in oil and fuel stockpiles.

Markets' Steady Climb in 2017 Defies Historic Odds

Three major stock-market benchmarks in the U.S., Europe and Asia have avoided pullbacks this year, commonly defined as 5% declines from recent highs.

Traders Falter in Worst First Half for Commodities Since 2010

Major commodity players such as banks and hedge funds have stumbled, as low volatility and a faltering oil recovery derailed returns during the first half.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline both fell more than expected for the week ended July 14, according to government data. Crude-oil supplies dropped by 4.7 million barrels when a 3.1 million-barrel decline was expected.

U.S. Housing Starts Jumped in June

U.S. housing starts rebounded in June, promising to help ease a national shortage of single-family homes and restrain price growth in coming months.

Canada Factory Sales Rise for Third Straight Month

Canadian factory sales rose for a third straight month in May on broad-based gains led by the automotive and chemical sectors, another indicator the economy is moving at a higher gear and closer to full capacity.

July 19, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)