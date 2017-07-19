Shares Rise Amid Strong Corporate Earnings

Global stocks rose, supported by a bounce in the technology sector and better-than-expected corporate results.

Oil Subdued Amid Expectation for Rising Crude Stocks

Oil prices were mainly flat, as investors awaited new U.S. government data that was expected to show an increase in U.S. crude inventories last week.

ECB Chief Expected to Reinforce Tightening Signals

When European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the media on Thursday after the bank's latest policy meeting, he is expected to let stand his earlier hint at a possible reduction of the ECB's giant bond-buying program.

BOJ More Confident About Bond Yield Management

Bank of Japan officials are feeling more confident about the sustainability of their framework for managing bond yields after tamping down an uptick in rates this month.

Australian Regulator Raises Capital Target for Banks

Australia's biggest banks face having to hold billions of dollars more in capital after the industry regulator ratcheted up minimum requirements to ensure lenders can withstand future crises.

White House to Nominate Peirce as Republican SEC Commissioner

The Trump administration plans to nominate Hester Peirce to fill a vacancy as a Republican member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said.

Financial Regulators Edge Closer to Showdown Over Arbitration Rule

Two financial regulators edged closer to a showdown Tuesday over a new rule easing the ability for consumers to band together and sue banks

GOP Stares Down Loss on Health-Care Push

Senate Republican leaders said Tuesday they would push ahead with a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act early next week even as GOP defections made it clear the effort would fail.

Ecuador to Pump Over OPEC Oil Limit

Ecuador has broken ranks with fellow OPEC members as the South American country's energy minister said it could no longer hold up its end of an agreement to cut oil production.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 3.1 million barrels, while gasoline is expected to show a decrease of 600,000 barrels

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)