Morgan Stanley Tops Goldman in Trading Again

Morgan Stanley said its second-quarter profit rose to $1.76 billion as the Wall Street firm's traders delivered strong results, topping rival Goldman Sachs for the second straight quarter. Earnings and revenue beat expectations.

Appeals Court Overturns Convictions of Two Traders in Libor Scandal

An appeals-court panel overturned the convictions of two former Rabobank traders in the scandal over attempted manipulation of the London interbank offered rate, saying the men's Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

Old Worries Await GE's New Chief

GE's quarterly results, due Friday, will give the company's incoming boss a taste of what he is up against: concerns about long-term profit goals and generating cash in the short term.

Spice Maker McCormick Adds French's Mustard to Its Shelf

McCormick said it agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division, whose brands include French's mustard, for $4.2 billion, the latest in a wave of deal activity in packaged foods.

EU Court to Rule on 'Right to Be Forgotten' Outside Europe

The European Union's top court is set to decide whether the bloc's "right to be forgotten" policy stretches beyond Europe's borders.

Akzo Nobel Chief Quits Over Health

Dutch paint giant Akzo Nobel said its chief executive has resigned for health reasons, though the unexpected move won't slow its plan to spin off its chemicals business to appease shareholders.

Wanda Finds Second Buyer After Sunac Deal Draws Scrutiny

Dalian Wanda's plans to sell theme park and hotel assets took a big turn Wednesday after the deal announced last week came under fire from major credit ratings firms.

Apple Picks New Chief for One of Its Toughest Markets: China

The tech titan has named Isabel Ge Mahe to a newly created executive role to oversee operations in a market where the iPhone maker faces increasingly fierce competition and regulatory challenges.

Amazon Lures Publishers to New Social Network by Paying Them to Post

Amazon is paying publishers and social media "influencers" to post to Spark, the new commerce-oriented social network the company launched Tuesday.

U.S. Bancorp Results Signal End to Lending Doldrums

U.S. Bancorp's shares rose Wednesday morning, after the bank said it expected loan growth would return to normal after a sluggish start to the year.

July 19, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)