Hong Kong April-June Jobless Rate Falls to More Than Three-Year Low

Hong Kong's unemployment rate for the April-June period fell to 3.1%, a more than three-year low, as the labor market tightened further amid an improvement in tourism and consumer sentiment, the Census and Statistics Department said Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down from 3.2% in the March-May period, and was below the median 3.2% forecast of four economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires. The city's unemployment rate last hit 3.1% in the three-month period ended February 2014.

Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said overall conditions in the market are expected to remain favorable in the wake of sturdy labor demand, though external uncertainties may affect the economy.

July 18, 2017 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)