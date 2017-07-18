Experian 1Q Organic Revenue +4%; Backs FY18 Guidance

Experian PLC (EXPN.LN) Tuesday reported a 4% rise in organic revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, in line with its guidance, despite continued difficulties at its U.K. and Ireland business.

The global information services company said the performance at its consumer services business reflects a 3% fall in U.K. and Ireland business growth, but this was offset by growth in business-to-business revenue.

North American revenue grew 4% at constant-currency rates during the quarter ended June 30, while Latin America revenue grew 8%. Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific revenue grew 7% in the quarter.

Experian said it continues to expects organic revenue growth for the year within its target mid single-digit range, with stable margins and further progress in benchmark earnings per share.

