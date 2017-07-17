Tech Shares Climb On Earnings Optimism - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up amid optimism on the earnings season. Freight-services startup Flexport, which helps customers arrange freight shipments online, will open its first warehouse on Aug. 1 near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It's a big step for a company that aims to "disrupt" the freight industry in the way that Amazon.com, Uber and Airbnb have aggressively pushed into old-line industries. Alphabet's Google won't need to turn over certain employee compensation data to federal auditors, dealing a setback to the Labor Department's effort to prove the internet giant is underpaying women.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 17, 2017 16:52 ET (20:52 GMT)