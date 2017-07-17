Global Stocks Weaker Though China Stabilizes

Asian shares were broadly weaker Tuesday, with Chinese stocks stabilizing after Monday's slump and Japanese stocks falling in reaction to the dollar's weakness.

RBA Estimates Cash Rate Target of 3.5% Over Time

Australia's central bank said it estimates the neutral nominal cash rate would be around 200 basis points above its current level, adding monetary policy has been expansionary for about 5 years.

Cargo Imports Surged at U.S. Seaports in June

U.S. importers are on pace to bring more goods through the country's seaports this summer than last, building up inventories in a sign of growing hopes that the economy will pick up steam this fall.

Investors Are Digging Deeper for Value

As valuations rise to the highest levels in years, some investors are shifting funds into the market's least-loved investments.

SEC's Piwowar Urges Easing of Audit Rule for Smaller Firms

Securities regulators should consider exempting smaller public companies from accounting rules passed after the financial scandals that felled Enron Corp. and other firms, an SEC commissioner said Monday.

Proxy Fights Are a Rarity for Peltz's Trian

Trian Fund Management doesn't wage proxy fights often, but when it does, it goes big. The activist investor launched a campaign to get co-founder Nelson Peltz elected to the board of Procter & Gamble. Worth $222 billion, P&G is the largest company to ever face such a campaign.

Banking Regulator Urges CFPB to Delay Rule Barring Mandatory Arbitration

A fight between regulators escalated Monday when President Trump's acting national banking regulator urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to delay a rule barring mandatory arbitration requirements between financial firms and customers.

The Problem With China's Economic Growth

Domestic demand fueled 6.9% expansion in the second quarter, beating forecasts, but real estate fueled much of the growth and Beijing hasn't yet made a significant dent in the country's debt.

Dow Transports Say This Rally Could Keep Truckin'

An index of plane, train, and shipping companies has been hitting fresh record highs this month, a bullish signal for those who track the century-old Dow Theory.

U.K. Resumes Brexit Talks With EU

U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier returned to the negotiating table, with the focus on U.K. and EU citizens' rights after Brexit and how much London must pay to cover the U.K.'s outstanding financial commitments to the bloc.

