Tech Shares Spike As Rate Outlook Boosts Speculation - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose sharply as traders bet the perpetuation of the low-interest rate era will fuel further speculation, despite elevated valuations. Facebook could soon launch a virtual-reality console for about $200, in an attempt to push the gaming-and-media technology into the mainstream. Among the prominent industry executive who attended an event at the White House to discuss tech policy was the chief executive of a small startup called OpenGov, which is part-owned by a firm affiliated with adviser Jared Kushner's brother, The Wall Street Journal reported.
July 14, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)