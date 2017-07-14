J.P. Morgan Reports Strong Earnings, Helped by Lending

J.P. Morgan said its second-quarter profit rose 13% as a boost from lending and rising rates offset weaker trading results for the nation's biggest bank by assets. Earnings and revenue beat expectations.

Citigroup's Revenue Rises Despite Slowdown in Trading

Citigroup said its second-quarter revenue grew 2%, topping Wall Street's expectations, as its trading desk saw a smaller-than-anticipated drop-off in activity.

AT&T to Separate Telecom, Media Businesses After Time Warner Merger

AT&T plans to separate its telecom operations from its media assets after clinching a takeover of Time Warner and keep Chairman and Chief Executive Randall Stephenson atop the company with two top lieutenants. Veteran AT&T executive John Stankey will be in charge of the Time Warner business.

Wells Fargo Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Wells Fargo said its second-quarter profit rose 4.5% as the nation's third-largest bank by assets reaped the benefits of higher interest rates.

PNC's Earnings Rise on Loan Growth

PNC Financial Services posted earnings and revenue that topped estimates as its lending continued to grow.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.34 Million Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler said Friday it would voluntarily recall 1.34 million vehicles across the globe, amid concerns component failures could lead to inadvertent air bag deployments or be a potential fire hazard.

Uber Rival Grab in Talks for Up to $2 Billion From SoftBank, China's Didi

Uber's biggest rival in Southeast Asia, GrabTaxi, is raising more money to battle Uber in the region-as much as $2 billion from Japan's SoftBank and Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

DraftKings, FanDuel Call Off Merger

Online fantasy-sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel, which set aside their fierce rivalry last year and announced plans to merge, called off the tie-up in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators.

Singapore's GLP Gets $11.6 Billion Offer From Chinese Group

A Chinese-backed consortium made an offer for one of the world's largest warehousing companies, Global Logistic Properties, in what would be the biggest deal ever recorded in Southeast Asia.

New York Sports Clubs Parent to Buy Lucille Roberts Gyms

Town Sports International, the corporate parent of New York Sports Clubs, has reached a deal to buy Lucille Roberts Health Clubs for an undisclosed sum.

