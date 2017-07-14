Citigroup's Revenue Rises Despite Slowdown in Trading

Citigroup said its second-quarter revenue grew 2%, topping Wall Street's expectations, as its trading desk saw a smaller-than-anticipated drop-off in activity.

J.P. Morgan Reports Strong Earnings, Helped by Lending

J.P. Morgan said its second-quarter profit rose 13% as a boost from lending and rising rates offset weaker trading results for the nation's biggest bank by assets. Earnings and revenue beat expectations.

Wells Fargo Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Wells Fargo said its second-quarter profit rose 4.5% as the nation's third-largest bank tries to regain its footing and grow again nearly a year after its sales-practices scandal.

PNC's Earnings Rise on Loan Growth

PNC Financial Services posted earnings and revenue that topped estimates as its lending continued to grow.

Uber Rival Grab in Talks for Up to $2 Billion From SoftBank, China's Didi

Uber's biggest rival in Southeast Asia, GrabTaxi, is raising more money to battle Uber in the region-as much as $2 billion from Japan's SoftBank and Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

DraftKings, FanDuel Call Off Merger

Online fantasy-sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel, which set aside their fierce rivalry last year and announced plans to merge, called off the tie-up in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators.

Singapore's GLP Gets $11.6 Billion Offer From Chinese Group

A Chinese-backed consortium made an offer for one of the world's largest warehousing companies, Global Logistic Properties, in what would be the biggest deal ever recorded in Southeast Asia.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulator is considering making it easier for state-owned companies to list on the London Stock Exchange, potentially giving it an edge in its battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo Saudi Aramco.

Car-Sharing Companies Hit Speed Bumps as Ride-Hailing Grows

America's car-sharing industry is struggling as major operators scale back because of weak demand in certain cities, vandalism and competition from ride-hailing services.

Anthem Files Civil Suit Against Insys Therapeutics

Health-insurer Anthem Inc. has filed a civil suit alleging that drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. engaged in "fraudulent schemes" to secure reimbursement for the company's fentanyl painkiller Subsys.

