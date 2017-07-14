Correction to Sprint Has Engaged Warren Buffett Story

The Japanese billionaire met separately with the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boss and Mr. Malone, whose Liberty Broadband Corp. is Charter Communications Inc.'s biggest investor. "Sprint's Chairman Has Engaged Warren Buffett About Investment -- Update," published at 2:44 p.m. ET, incorrectly stated the name of Charter Communications Inc. as Charter Communications Corp. The error also appeared in an earlier version of the story published at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 14, 2017 15:02 ET (19:02 GMT)