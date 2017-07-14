ADRs End Higher; Santander, China Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.64% to 143.94, the Asian index rose 0.62% to 164.29, the Europe index rose 0.58% to 135.94, the emerging-markets index rose 1.01% to 301.21 and the Latin American index rose 1.04% to 232.27.

Banco Santander SA (SAN), China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

The Spanish bank Banco Santander on Thursday announced plans to reimburse customers who lost money when it took over the failing Banco Popular. Popular was taken over by Santander last month and wound down. Santander announced that impacted customers will receive bonds. ADRs fell 0.7% to $6.76.

Oil prices rose for the fifth straight day on Friday as the dollar slid. A weaker dollar makes dollar-traded oil cheaper for foreign buyers, causing oil futures to rise. Increasing demand is the expectation that China's oil imports will continue to grow as its government expands its petroleum reserve. ADRs in Sinopec dropped 2.5% to $33.19 while ADRs in Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.5% to $53.75.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 14, 2017 17:30 ET (21:30 GMT)